Falcons’ Kyle Pitts, Josh Harris named to NFC Pro Bowl team

“You know special teams, we talked about the kicking game guys like Josh Harris you know those guys are just super dependable,” Smith said.

Pitts was the highest drafted tight end in the modern era.

“I’ll just say, just playing week by week, you know, not dwelling on the past,” Pitts said recently about the key to his rookie season. “I think football is kind of like short-term memory loss. Week-to-week, you’re playing different opponents. So, you have to be able to put that behind you and worry about the next one.”

Veteran tight end Lee Smith has been a mentor to Pitts.

“Lee’s been there since first day I got here,” Pitts said. “He has just helped me on the field and off the field. Small things that kind of, you know, keep longevity in this league. Keep my body fresh and things like that.”

Historically, tight ends have not made a major impact in their rookie campaigns.

Before Pitts, Riley Odoms was the highest drafted tight end since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. Odoms, who played at the University of Houston, was taken with the fifth overall pick of the 1972 draft by the Denver Broncos.

Odoms went on to play 12 seasons, make four Pro Bowls and was named All-Pro twice, but he didn’t start a game as a rookie. He played in 14 games, caught 21 passes for 320 yards and had one touchdown.

Hall of Fame tight end and former Falcon Tony Gonzalez predicted that Pitts would do just fine as a rookie.

“I anticipate him having a better than average rookie year because Matt (Ryan) has that history with good tight ends,” said Gonzalez told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution before the season started in Sept. “Obviously, myself, Austin Hooper, he knows how to get the ball to the tight end. He knows how to draw up a play to get a tight end open, especially utilizing Matt strengths. Where does Matt like to throw the ball?”

Gonzalez got excited when he found out that former teammate Justin Peelle was Pitt’s position coach. Peelle played nine seasons in the NFL, including the 2010 season with Gonzalez and the Falcons.

“For me Justin Peelle, that’s makes me happy that he’s going to be in that room with Kyle,” Gonzalez said. “Kyle is in for a great career. I think a big thing that’s really important is how you start your career. Who do you surround yourself with at the beginning kind of sets the tone.

“You learn how to do it the right way from the beginning. You’ve got a guy who’s going to hold you accountable. Justin Peelle will hold Kyle Pitts accountable. There’s going to be no Diva treatment there.”

Smith, a former tight ends coach with the Tennessee Titans, has insisted that the Falcons had a plan for Pitts.

“I think really good players make the really hard look easy,” Smith said. “Just watching those down the field catches, that’s just not normal. Even the one we threw before halftime. That (Ambry) Thomas had that, he ripped away and damn near caught it. I mean, that just shows you a man that size, his spatial awareness and body control. To me, that’s impressive.”

Pitts has kept a level head all season.

“He’s a rookie, he’s 21 years old,” Smith said. “He works every day. He’s got the right mindset. I’d argue he’s just scratching the surface of a productive year with three (gams) to go, that he should impact and hopefully plays better. That’s not a negative, that’s the goal.”

Ryan has watched Pitts improve as the season has moved along.

“I think you know, route craft, understanding how to come out of cuts on different routes, what we’re asking him to do, whether it be high angles or tighter angles coming out of those things,” Ryan said. “Man, zone coverage. Being able to recognize that stuff quickly. I think also his releases.”

Pitts caught the league’s attention when helped the Falcons defeat the Miami Dolphins 30-28 on Oct. 24. He had seven catches for 163 yards, including a nice one-handed grab along the sideline.

He’s since had a lot of double- and some triple-coverage.

“We’ve moved him in a lot of different spots and asked him to do a lot of different things,” Ryan said. “I think mastering all those different spots where he’s going, is a work in progress, but he’s gotten a lot better.”

Detroit coach Dan Campbell, who played tight end in the NFL, has been impressed with Pitts.

“You can put him the slot,” Campbell said. “You can attach him. You can put him motion. There are so many different ways to use him and then when you put him with (Cordarrelle) Patterson, it’s like, man, what are they in? What are they doing... it’s pretty good. He is definitely one of those rare talents.”

The Lions had the seventh pick in the draft and were contemplating taking Pitts if he slipped to them.

“He was definitely in the conversation,” Campbell said. “We had a lot of talks about Pitts. (General manager) Brad (Holmes) and I both were really high on him. All of us were. Everybody in our building was high on him.”

