Falcons’ Kyle Pitts has touchdown catch in Pro Bowl

Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts had a touchdown catch for the NFC in a 41-35 loss to the AFC in the NLF’s Pro Bowl Sunday in Las Vegas
Pitts finished with two catches for 11 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown catch from the Cardinals’ Kyle Murray in the fourth quarter. It capped a 15-play, 70-yard drive. Pitts was targeted five times.
The NFC fell behind by 20 points before two fourth-quarter scores, led by Murray, made it close.
The Raiders’ Maxx Crosby, who had five tackles, three for losses, two quarterback hits and two sacks was named the defensive MVP. The Chargers’ Justin Herbert, who had two touchdown passes, was the offensive MVP.
