Falcons’ Kyle Pitts goes over 1,000, tops rookie mark

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs in the end zone against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs in the end zone against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

ORCHARD PARK, New York -- Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts broke loose for a 61-yard gain in the second quarter to give him the most yards receiving in his rookie season in franchise history.

Pitts has two catches for 69 yards against the Bills. On the season, he has 66 catches for 1,018 yards in 15 and half games played.

Jones, who played in 13 games as a rookie, had the old mark with 959 yards in 2011. He also had eight touchdowns and 95 catches as a rookie.

The Bills are leading the Falcons, 14-12 with under a minute to go in the second quarter.

