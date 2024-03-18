Falcons’ Kirk Cousins to wear No. 18; Kyle Pitts will keep No. 8

FLOWERY BRANCH — New Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who signed with the team in free agency, will wear jersey number 18, according to the team.
Tight end Kyle Pitts continues to wear jersey No. 8.
“We’ll see how it all plays out, but it might be bigger than us,” Cousins said earlier when discussing a potential number change.
Cousins was referring to what it would cost Pitts to buy out his unsold jerseys from Fanatics.
Former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook considered a switch from No. 33 to No. 4 in 2021, but decided against it because it would have cost $1.5 million, according to Pro Football Talk.
Atlanta Falcons QB— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 18, 2024
Kirk Cousins
No. 18 pic.twitter.com/LuD2ulR9yF
