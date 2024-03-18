Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ Kirk Cousins to wear No. 18; Kyle Pitts will keep No. 8

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins address his remarks during his introductory press conference at the Falcons practice facility in Flowery Branch on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins address his remarks during his introductory press conference at the Falcons practice facility in Flowery Branch on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (Miguel Martinez/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
FLOWERY BRANCH — New Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who signed with the team in free agency, will wear jersey number 18, according to the team.

Tight end Kyle Pitts continues to wear jersey No. 8.

“We’ll see how it all plays out, but it might be bigger than us,” Cousins said earlier when discussing a potential number change.

Cousins was referring to what it would cost Pitts to buy out his unsold jerseys from Fanatics.

Former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook considered a switch from No. 33 to No. 4 in 2021, but decided against it because it would have cost $1.5 million, according to Pro Football Talk.

