Falcons’ Kirk Cousins: ‘It was certainly a tough loss’

On if it was too long to try a field goal before the last play: “I’m not sure. I haven’t to talk to the coaches about that. So, I’m not sure.”

On how he is handling the loss, Morris was positive: “I think it’s a good way to approach it. I’ve learned that not much is going to get Coach (Morris). He stays very level. Very positive. I do internalize it and it hurts. It hurts for him, too. You’ve got to have your process of watching it and talking through it with teammates and coaches, fixing things and you get back on the horse. You get back to work. Losses like this are always tough.”

On if he said anything to Koo, who beat the Saints with a 58-yarder earlier this season: “I don’t feel great about leaving it in the field goal team’s hands. I think it’s important that we stay on the field, score touchdowns in the redzone. Avoid the penalties that back us up in the redzone. Execute down there so that we are scoring touchdowns. I’ve always felt that when you kick field goals you tend to lose and when you score touchdowns you tend to win. So, that’s important…that’s kind of where I take my focus.”

On the sack-fumble. Coverage or breakdown of the line: “Well, not being to watch the film, it’s hard to say. I’m not looking at it. I think longer yardage situations kind of play into their hands. If you’re in third-and-long or if you’re in….some of those we got longer distances. They did a good job with both, with coverage and their rush. You have to credit the way they played today, the speed with which they played and the way they covered. They did a good job.”

On the third down throw to Drake: “It’s a long game. Against the Panthers, we missed a third down early. You just play through it. Stay the course. You know it’s a long game. Even with the interception, you exit the field thinking that was it, but you get the ball back with plenty of time and a timeout. You just keep playing and you believe…I’ve played in this league long enough to know that opportunities will present themselves. You just have to keep moving forward. In looking back after a loss, there are always going to be those plays that you say, I would have love to have made that one.”

On the slow start of the passing attack: “I think it was good tight coverage and we weren’t able to connect on the corner route to Mooney out there on the left. Sideline, we didn’t connect the out-route on the right on third down. Both were tight coverage. I can’t remember all of them right now….credit their tight coverage.”

On the third-and-8 to Pitts: “I just felt like the coverage had been pushing away from the single receiver for most the day. I felt like we had a chance there. That was a tremendous play by Kyle. One-on-one to go make a big-time play in tight coverage. Proud of the way he made that play.”

On the differences between the Saints from the previous matchup: “No, I wouldn’t say that. I think they just ….they were a good defense against us the last time and they were a good defense today.”