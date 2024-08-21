Falcons’ Kirk Cousins, Grady Jarrett shine in scrimmage Wednesday

The offense won the scrimmage on a final two-point conversion. For some reason, coach Raheem Morris doesn’t talk to the media after practice, so there was no explanation of the scoring system.

“It was pretty manipulated and doctored in terms of the moving the ball around and stuff, things happening,” Cousins said. “We did (a) four-minute (drill). Defense kind of won that four-minute at the end.”

Morris called for the two-point play to decide the scrimmage.

“Then the two-point (play) got all (messed) up, and we didn’t do what we were supposed to do,” Cousins said. “So, I just went to check it down to Bijan, and he walked in. That’s the example of results over process. You love the result because you won the scrimmage, but we didn’t execute the play as well as we ought to.”

On defense, Jarrett came free of a stunt with Kentavius Street and would have drilled the quarterback. The two celebrated after the play. Jarrett stuffed several run plays. Recently acquired outside linebacker Matthew Judon dropped into coverage and nearly intercepted a Michael Penix Jr. pass intended for running back Jase McClellan.

“I don’t know what the final score was today,” Jarrett said. “It was a little skewed. Coach put us in some situations (to) get everybody’s wind up. Put us in some hard spots so that everybody could respond. It was a good fun day today.”

Outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter said, “Falcons won. I don’t know what the score was exactly. I know that we won.”

Offense started off hot: Morris likes putting the team in situations to see how they’ll respond. Cousins generally was pleased with the offensive performance.

“We moved the ball for the most part,” Cousins said. “I thought we ran the football well. I thought we had some explosive plays. Those are things you are looking for.”

Cousins wasn’t sure about how they performed on third down.

“That will be something to go back and look at,” Cousins said. “I thought we stayed ahead of the chains for the most part. I thought we had only one penalty on offense. A little flinch on a offsides. Other than that, I thought we were good on penalties. Avoiding them, that’s where it was pretty clean.”

Film study of Judon, Simmons: Cousins is glad to have Judon and safety Justin Simmons on his team.

“I’ve played against both of them and watched a lot of tape of both of them as you watch defenses around the league,” Cousins said. “They are both real-deal players. We are thrilled to get them. I think they’ll be great assets.”

Judon, who was in camp with the Patriots, is getting some snaps already. Simmons, who wasn’t in camp with the Broncos, is doing some conditioning with the training staff. Both were listed as second-teamers in the official depth chart released for the final exhibition game.

“We just have to get them up to speed quickly so that they are comfortable and can play fast,” Cousins said. “That’s the key, is that you’re so comfortable that you can really play really fast because you know what to do.”

Jarrett is back: Jarrett, who’s coming back from knee surgery, was pleased with his play in the scrimmage.

“I feel amazing,” Jarrett said. “When I was down, I missed football. My best is still ahead of me. I wanted to come out here, cut it loose and have some fun.”

Jarrett didn’t know how many simulation sacks he would have had. The defenders are not allowed to tackle to the ground.

“I was pretty locked in,” Jarrett said. “I’ve got to go look at the tape. I was hyped up. I felt good. My wind felt good. Intensity felt good, but it’s another level that we can take it to. Had some mistakes. I’m going to learn from it.”

Carter, who lost parts of the 2020 season with an Achilles injury, knows what Jarrett is going through.

“He’s back,” Carter said. “Whenever you get taken away from the game, it just means more once you get a chance to come back out there. You never know what play could be your last. That could have been his last play ever. He put the work in. (Went) through rehab, surgery, to get back on the field to play football. … He’s a passionate guy, and it just shows once you get out here and start making those plays.”

Jarrett on Judon, Simmons: Jarrett, who helped recruit Simmons during a Buckhead dinner, is pleased with the additions to the defense.

“Two great guys who have been awesome players in the league, been All-Pros,” Jarrett said. “We are just happy to have them on the team. Even more, they are better people. We are happy to have them in the building. I know they are going to do some great tings for us.”