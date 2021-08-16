Falcons CB Sheffield missing valuable time with injury

Falcons cornerback Kendall Sheffield, who has an undisclosed injury, was not at practice Monday and is not expected to play against the Dolphins on Saturday.
“We’ll just see how he comes along,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Don’t anticipate it to be really long term. I don’t anticipate that he’ll be out there this week, but again, you never know.”
Sheffield is listed as the third left cornerback behind A.J. Terrell and Chris Williamson. Sheffield’s time away from the field comes at a crucial moment as the new coaching staff is rapidly revamping one of the team’s weaker positions from 2020.
The Falcons gave up 66 pass plays of 20 yards or more last season, tied for the most in the NFL with the Lions. Terrell was the primary coverage man on 10 of those plays and Sheffield, who played right cornerback last season, gave up nine, according to Football Outsiders.
Sheffield’s success rate ranked eighth worst among qualifying cornerbacks and he allowed the highest yards per pass average, according to Football Outsiders’ analytics.