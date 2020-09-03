Falcons’ Keith Smith rebounding from COVID-19, death in his family

“Mike was about my age,” Smith said. “I think he was 30 or 31. But just he … I think he had (an underlying condition), which didn’t help with this situation. It was tough to see that. He fought it for three weeks. He was on the ventilator and everything.

“Actually found out that his wife was pregnant, and they had a baby on the way. It was real heartbreaking and sad to be so close to something so serious. It puts life into perspective. It just makes you cherish what you have.”

Smith was on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list from July 29 until Aug. 12. Veterans reported July 28 and had to pass a battery of tests to enter the facilities.

Smith re-signed with the Falcons in March on a three-year contract worth up to $5.5 million.

Smith, a six-year pro, first signed with the Falcons on Sept. 2 of last year. Last season, Smith played in 16 games and made five starts. He led the team with eight special-teams tackles and two special-teams forced fumbles.

Smith, who played at San Jose State, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent linebacker in 2014.

“Just blessed to be here to be able to do it, definitely in these times,” Smith said.

Working back into football shape has been Smith’s focus.

“I had to take my time off to let the virus get out of my system,” Smith said. “I was very fortunate not to have some serious symptoms and stuff.”

Smith’s virtual offseason continued. Falcons coach Dan Quinn was impressed with how Smith handled his situation.

“Well, the good news was that we’ve all learned a lot virtually,” Quinn said. “For Keith, although he wasn’t here in person, he was at every meeting, whether we had an iPad there, he was on FaceTime with us or it was done virtually.

“So, we made sure – he was even at the walk-throughs. Sometimes guys wore their phone around their neck and you would see Keith’s face. ‘Hey, Keith. How you doing?’”

Being around the team virtually kept Smith’s spirits up.

“So, they were just trying to keep him involved,” Quinn said. “He’s a real pro’s pro. He didn’t miss a beat when he came down. We kind of worked him back into shape. We didn’t just say, ‘OK, go. Take all of the reps,’ but he’s really nailed it, and we’ve tried to use him in all of the unique ways that we have.”

Smith didn’t want to fall behind.

“I was just trying to stay mentally ready,” Smith said. “It’s hard watching all of the social media, watching the meetings on the iPad and everything. Guys were just getting their workouts in and their football stuff in, and you’re just sitting at home.

“It was a tough time. Everything happens for a reason, and I think that I didn’t lose a step or anything. That was the best part about it.”

Earlier in his career with Dallas, Smith was the lead blocker and fullback for Ezekiel Elliott. He’s enjoyed working with Todd Gurley as the Falcons have stressed improving their rushing attack.

“Todd’s energy is infectious,” Smith said. “He’s a real positive person. Positive player. You see what he brings to the table out there at practice. When you saw him last week in the scrimmage and even this week, he didn’t get much burn in this last scrimmage, but you see why he’s Todd Gurley. The Todd Gurley.”

Smith sometimes joins Gurley after practice to run the hills.

“I’m excited about what he brings to the table,” Smith said. “He works hard. He’s a great teammate. He’s always trying to bring as many people with him as possible. That’s kind of what you need to win.”

Falcons coach Dan Quinn works with (from left) fullbacks Mikey Daniel and Keith Smith during the second scrimmage Monday, August 24, 2020 in Flowery Branch. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

