FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons running back Keith Smith was arrested on traffic charges in Atlanta on Wednesday.

“We are aware of a legal matter involving Keith Smith this afternoon and have been informed of its details,” the Falcons said in statement provided to the AJC. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

The 31-year-old Smith has been with the Falcons since 2019 and previously played for the Raiders and Cowboys.