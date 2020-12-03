Falcons’ Kaleb McGary ready for challenge in Saints’ Cameron Jordan

Although Jordan recorded three sacks two games ago, his sacks came with an average time of 4.1 seconds from snap to tackle. This indicates that Ryan was unable to release the ball in a manner he’s become accustomed to, most likely because of the coverage downfield. This season, Ryan is averaging a ball release time of 2.9 seconds, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. A closer look at the first game between the Falcons and Saints, according to offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter, showed that McGary held up better than the sack numbers would otherwise indicate.

“I thought Kaleb did fine until the fourth quarter,” Koetter said. “That’s really the same thing that happened in the second game last year vs. the first game last year. In the first game (against the Saints) last year, we stayed ahead of the chains, we ran the ball pretty well. We had the lead, and Kaleb did fine in that game. In the second game last year, we got behind, we had to throw it every play in the second half, and Cam Jordan got rolling. That’s a tough matchup for anybody. The same thing happened this year.”

In terms of the entire season to date, the Falcons have been pleased with the second-year right tackle’s progression. Before training camp began, McGary and right guard Chris Lindstrom trained with former Falcons offensive guard Kynan Forney at DASH Performance in Lawrenceville to put another set of eyes on his technique.

This week, the coaching staff knows McGary will be in for a major challenge facing Jordan. The Falcons likely will double-team and chip Jordan at times, too. But in those one-on-one moments, Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris believes McGary will be able to get the job done.

“(McGary’s) always going to have a tough matchup with that guy,” Morris said. “It’s about him getting better and better each time he plays him and finding a way to absolutely dominate the series. He’s got to get better because you know Cam is going to bring it. Cam’s a very confident player, and we got to get Kaleb to play well. We gotta help him a little bit, let’s just be honest, and we’ll do that. But when it’s time to step up, we have a lot of confidence he will.”

Said Koetter: “For Kaleb, our team on offense has to play better to keep it from being a pass-every-down situation. And Kaleb has to stay consistent with his hands and with his sets. And he’s much improved this year over last year. But Cam Jordan is an All-Pro player (in 2017) for a reason. From week to week in this league, players have difficult matchups. Right now, the Saints present a lot of those difficult matchups.”

Acknowledging his hope that he and Jordan “won’t see each other too much on Sunday,” Ryan is aware of the vital role that McGary and the right side of the line will have in keeping that from happening. From what Ryan has seen this season, McGary has improved a good bit in pass protection.

But for the offense to avoid another sack party against the Saints, however, Ryan said he needs to release the ball earlier, receivers need to earn separation and routes need to spring open -- to go with the offensive line playing consistently.

“(Jordan’s) been a great player for a long time,” Ryan said. “Unfortunately, I’ve gotten to know him a little well. But our guys will do a good job, we’ll have a plan. We’ve all got to do our part though. We all have to pull our weight.”

The McGary-Jordan matchup will be one to watch, and it’s one McGary continues to prepare for. As a competitor, McGary is eager to once again go against the five-time Pro Bowl selection.

“I love it, man, it really adds something to the game for me,” McGary said. “I love a good challenge.”