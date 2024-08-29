Falcons’ Justin Simmons looking for his first time in the NFL playoffs

“Jessie said we’re building something special, so hop on,” Simmons said. “I want to be a part of it. I know it’s a one-year thing for now, but you’re going to get my best for this year. I’m all in as if I’m a rookie. I’m all in because I can tell the guys here are all in.”

Bates recruited him: Simmons and Jessie Bates III had talks at last year’s Pro Bowl events.

“Flip those loses, it’s not 10 losses, it’s five and you’re in the playoffs,” Simmons said. “Potentially even hosting playoff games. Seeing how close that team is here. ... It fit with my persona. I want to get there.”

He pointed to the Falcons’ five close losses last season when they went 7-10.

“These guys here are hungry,” Simmons said of his new teammates. “I know what winning doesn’t look like, so I know what it takes to get to that side of it. I’ve played on great defenses and no doubt, this is going to be one of them.”

FLOWERY BRANCH — Safety Justin Simmons hasn’t been to the playoffs, and the Falcons have not been since the 2017 season.

Steelers week: The Falcons will start preparing for the season opener against the Steelers on Monday.

“I can’t want to see the rest of the week, but even preparing for Pittsburgh Week 1,” Simmons said. “Really seeing that intensity level rise to a whole new level.”

Hellams to IR: Safety DeMarcco Hellams was placed on short-term injured reserved to help the team get down to the 53-man roster. Richie Grant and Micah Abernathy are the backup safeties to Jessie Bates III and Simmons.

“Who’s going to step up and be that next guy until we get DeMarcco back?” Falcons assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray said. “That’s the attitude we had last year. That’s the attitude we’ve got to keep. Because you never know. This league is so physical. You’re going to lose some guys along the way. Can the young guys (who) are after him step up and make plays?”

Plan for Grant: Simmons is set to take over Grant’s safety spot.

“I’m excited to see Richie,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “I’m excited to see all of those guys work together, and then finding roles and how we’re going to play all three of those guys and find different areas.”

Morris said the situation is much like at linebacker, where they’ll plan to find time for Kaden Elliss, Nate Landman and Troy Andersen.

“Feeling like you have those three starters and people that can really affect your team,” Morris said. “As a coach, it’s your job to find ways to make good players be productive. I see it no different with Richie, with Justin, with Jessie.”

The safety spot will be even more crowded when Hellams returns.

“Those are great problems to have as a coach,” Morris said.

Lesson on being a pro: Falcons linebacker Matthew Judon said when was with the Ravens, wide receiver Steve Smith taught him a valuable lesson about the NFL.

“Be a pro,” Judon said. “(There will be) people who come in and out those doors (of the team facilities). They are going to get (fed) eggs and some free Gatorades, and you’ll never see them again.”

Judon is set to enter his ninth year in the league.

“He hasn’t lied yet,” Judon said. “There are people who come in and out the door like players. You just don’t want to be next. Becoming a pro means working on my game, putting myself deep into football when it’s time to. That’s because (the NFL) is ‘Not for Long.’ You don’t get it for long. When it’s over, it’s over. ... Right now, I really hone in and focus in on football stuff.”

Big brother: Judon didn’t emulate any NFL player. He wanted to be like his older brother, Michael Paul Judon Jr.

“I just wanted to be better than him in everything,” Judon said. “It was 10 of us. It would get competitive in everything.”

Even when the pond would freeze over in suburban Detroit and they played hockey.

“I tried to be better than him in everything,” Judon said.