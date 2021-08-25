Falcons’ Josh Rosen will play against Browns

“That’s the only fair thing to do,” Smith said about playing Rosen. “We signed him. We have to figure out this backup quarterback spot. So, you’ll see him play at some point Sunday night.”

Smith wouldn’t say if the Falcons are committed to Rosen past Sunday’s game.

“We’ll just see how it goes,” Smith said. “The way we kind of look at the roster is that it’s always fluid. We’ll continue to look to improve it anyway possible at every position. We’re excited that he’s here and he’ll be given every opportunity, like everybody else on the roster.”

The Falcons must cut down to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday and have said they’ll monitor the waiver wire. After finished 4-12, they have the fourth spot and could snap up several players.

Smith didn’t have a full evaluation of Rosen’s first practice.

“It was Day One,” Smith said. “I’m not a real hot take guy. He’s done everything that we’ve asked him so far. We’ll go in there and we’ll add some more plays for him tomorrow and see how he handles it.”

Ryan said, “I though he did good.”

Davis out: Running back Mike Davis was not a practice on Wednesday. Cordarelle Patterson and Qadree Ollison took snaps with the first-team offense.

Smith said Davis was out tending to a personal matter.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo