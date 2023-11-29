BreakingNews
Falcons’ Jessie Bates III named NFC defensive player of the week

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons safety Jessie Bates III was named the NFC defensive player of the week Wednesday.

Bates had a 92-yard interception return for a touchdown and a big forced fumble in the Falcons’ 24-15 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Bates also had 12 total tackles and one pass defensed. The Falcons scored 14 points off Bates’ two takeaways. Bates is tied for the third most interceptions in the NFL this season. He’s behind Dallas’ Daron Bland (six) and Baltimore’s Geno Stone (five).

