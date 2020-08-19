Falcons’ Jamon Brown in concussion protocol

Before Wednesday’s practice, Dan Quinn announced that Brown was in the NFL’s concussion-protocol program.

Brown is one of four offensive guards in contention to start at left guard this coming season for the Falcons. Although Brown began the 2019 season as a healthy scratch in the season opener against the Vikings, he stepped into a starting role after right guard Chris Lindstrom suffered a broken toe. Brown started nine of the 10 games he appeared in last season.