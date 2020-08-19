X

Falcons’ Jamon Brown in concussion protocol

Falcons guard Jamon Brown loosens up for the second practice at training camp Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Flowery Branch.
Atlanta Falcons | 34 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons offensive guard Jamon Brown, who missed past four practices because of an illness that was not related to COVID-19, returned to practice Tuesday and suffered an injury.

Before Wednesday’s practice, Dan Quinn announced that Brown was in the NFL’s concussion-protocol program.

Brown is one of four offensive guards in contention to start at left guard this coming season for the Falcons. Although Brown began the 2019 season as a healthy scratch in the season opener against the Vikings, he stepped into a starting role after right guard Chris Lindstrom suffered a broken toe. Brown started nine of the 10 games he appeared in last season.

Brown, however, did not appear in any of the final four games of the season.

