Falcons’ Jake Matthews on no Matt Ryan: ‘It’s definitely surreal’

“It’s definitely surreal,” Matthews said Tuesday, the start of the offseason program. “Honestly, my entire career here he’s been the guy. As we all know, he’s moved on now. I have nothing but respect for him. He was a hell of a leader.”

Ryan, who holds all of the team’s passing records, is considered on par or ahead of former franchise quarterbacks Steve Bartkowski and Michael Vick in Falcons lore.