ajc logo
X

Falcons interview Vic Fangio for vacant defensive coordinator spot

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Vic Fangio, who was on the staff that blocked the Falcons from reaching Super Bowl XLVII, interviewed for the team’s vacant defensive coordinator position Wednesday, according to NFL media.

Fangio was the defense coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers when they faced the Falcons in the NFC Championship game in the 2012 season.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Falcons jumped to a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter, before losing 28-24 to Fangio, Colin Kaepernick and the 49ers.

The Falcons’ offense could muster only another touchdown against the salty 49ers defense, which was led by linebackers Patrick Willis and NaVorro Bowman.

Fangio went on to become the Bears’ defensive coordinator from 2015-18 before he was named the head coach of the Broncos. He posted a 19-30 record from 2019-21 before he was fired.

He has been a consultant for the Eagles this season.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Report: Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell enters transfer portal2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves haven’t made huge offseason noise, and that’s fine
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Former Braves outfielder Adam Duvall signs with Red Sox
7h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Encouraging start for Michael Devoe in G League
7h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Encouraging start for Michael Devoe in G League
7h ago

Credit: TNS

Cover 9@9: Meet the Falcons’ defensive coordinator candidates
8h ago
The Latest

Falcons’ 2022 season review: running backs
1h ago
Falcons sign offensive lineman to reserve/futures deal
1h ago
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Should the Falcons go after Lamar Jackson?
13h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
Georgia’s incredible edible eggs about to be officially healthy?
10h ago
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top