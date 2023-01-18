Falcons interview Vic Fangio for vacant defensive coordinator spot

FLOWERY BRANCH — Vic Fangio, who was on the staff that blocked the Falcons from reaching Super Bowl XLVII, interviewed for the team’s vacant defensive coordinator position Wednesday, according to NFL media.
Fangio was the defense coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers when they faced the Falcons in the NFC Championship game in the 2012 season.
The Falcons jumped to a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter, before losing 28-24 to Fangio, Colin Kaepernick and the 49ers.
The Falcons’ offense could muster only another touchdown against the salty 49ers defense, which was led by linebackers Patrick Willis and NaVorro Bowman.
Fangio went on to become the Bears’ defensive coordinator from 2015-18 before he was named the head coach of the Broncos. He posted a 19-30 record from 2019-21 before he was fired.
He has been a consultant for the Eagles this season.
