Falcons interview Rick Smith, Anthony Robinson for GM job

It’s noteworthy that Falcons owner Arthur Blank is on the NFL’s workplace-diversity committee, which passed the original Rooney Rule in 2002. Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay is the chairman of the powerful competition committee. Both Robinson and Smith are minority candidates.

Some of the other minority candidates for general manager include Miami executives Reggie McKenzie and Marvin Allen; Las Vegas director of pro personnel Dwayne Joseph; Buffalo director of pro personnel Malik Boyd; Kansas City director of pro personnel Tim Terry; Chicago assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly; and San Francisco vice president of player personnel Martin Mayhew, but they are with teams and under contracts.

Former New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese, who was part of two Super Bowl-winning teams, is unemployed.

“Because of the nuances of the pandemic this year, how we’re dealing with that, how it affects the league year, how it affects college, a variety of other things, we may be doing things a little bit out of the normal sequence,” Blank said. “We’ll look for the most talented people as soon as they’re available.”

The hottest Black coaching candidates with extensive NFL experience are Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, the latter a former Falcons quarterback.

Other non-minority candidates include New England’s Josh McDaniels, Buffalo’s Brian Daboll, Colts’ Matt Eberflus, Tennessee’s Arthur Smith, Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and Baltimore’s Greg Roman.

Last season, Ron Rivera, who went to Washington, was the only minority coach hired. Two teams, Carolina and the New York Giants, took wild flyers. Carolina went with Matt Rhule, who was a college head coach at Baylor and Temple. The Giants hired Joe Judge, a special-teams coach, whose team lost its first five games and now is 5-8.

Falcons’ final three games

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3

