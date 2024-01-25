Falcons interview former Titans coach Mike Vrabel for head-coach vacancy

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Former Titans coach Mike Vrabel interviewed in person with the Falcons for their head-coach vacancy on Wednesday, according to the team.
Vrabel, who is good friends with former Falcons coach Arthur Smith, went 54-45 in his six seasons as Tennessee’s head coach. The Titans reached the AFC championship game in 2019, but were eliminated in the playoffs in 2020 in the wild-card round and in 2021 in the divisional round.
The Titans finished 7-10 in 2022 and 6-11 in 2023.
Vrabel, 48, was an assistant coach in Houston (2014-2017), spending three years as the linebackers coach and one year as the defensive coordinator.
Vrabel is the 14th candidate interviewed by the Falcons.
Here is the current timeline of interviews — virtual and in person — conducted by the Falcons in their search for a new head coach:
Jan. 8 – Arthur Smith is fired after three consecutive 7-10 seasons, one day following a season-ending loss to the Saints.
Jan. 12 – Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald completes virtual interview.
Jan. 13 - Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks complete virtual interviews.
Jan. 14 - Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver complete virtual interviews.
Jan. 15 - Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick completes in-person interview.
Jan. 16 - University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh completes in-person interview.
Jan. 18 - Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson completes virtual interview.
Jan. 19 - Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn completes virtual interview and Belichick completes second in-person interview.
Jan. 20 - Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Bills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady complete virtual interviews.
Jan. 21 - Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson complete virtual interviews.
Jan. 22 - Callahan, who had a second interview with the Falcons scheduled for Jan. 25, accepts head coach position with Titans.
Jan. 23 -- Morris has in-person interview, his second with the team.
Jan. 24 -- Evero has in-person interview, his second with the team. Also, the interview put the team in compliance with the NFL’s Rooney Rule. Former Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel interviewed with the team.
