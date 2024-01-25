Falcons interview former Titans coach Mike Vrabel for head-coach vacancy

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Former Titans coach Mike Vrabel interviewed in person with the Falcons for their head-coach vacancy on Wednesday, according to the team.

Vrabel, who is good friends with former Falcons coach Arthur Smith, went 54-45 in his six seasons as Tennessee’s head coach. The Titans reached the AFC championship game in 2019, but were eliminated in the playoffs in 2020 in the wild-card round and in 2021 in the divisional round.

The Titans finished 7-10 in 2022 and 6-11 in 2023.