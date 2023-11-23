Falcons’ injury report: Younghoe Koo limited in practice after missing a day

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo’s back ailment improved, as he was limited for practice Thursday after missing Wednesday’s practice, according to the team’s injury report.

The Falcons signed former Central Florida kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad. Wright has played in 23 games with the Steelers, Jaguars and Chiefs.

Also, defensive end Calais Campbell received a rest day Wednesday, but returned to practice Thursday.