Falcons’ injury report: Younghoe Koo limited in practice after missing a day

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Falcons
By
1 hour ago

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo’s back ailment improved, as he was limited for practice Thursday after missing Wednesday’s practice, according to the team’s injury report.

The Falcons signed former Central Florida kicker Matthew Wright to the practice squad. Wright has played in 23 games with the Steelers, Jaguars and Chiefs.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Also, defensive end Calais Campbell received a rest day Wednesday, but returned to practice Thursday.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke (hamstring), cornerback Dee Alford (ankle), and defensive tackle David Onyemata (ankle) were limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle) was limited Wednesday, but must have had a setback. He did not participate in practice Thursday.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top