Falcons injury report: WR Tajae Sharpe is doubtful

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (4) is tackled by New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols (26) and middle linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) during the second half Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England. (Ian Walton/AP)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (4) is tackled by New York Jets cornerback Brandin Echols (26) and middle linebacker C.J. Mosley (57) during the second half Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England. (Ian Walton/AP)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Wide receiver Tajae Sharpe, who suffered a foot injury Sunday against the 49ers, will be listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, who was inactive for the game against the 49ers with a stomach illness, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

He has a shot to play Sunday. Per NFL protocols, a fully vaccinated individual can be released from quarantine provided they are asymptomatic for at least 24 hours and test negative twice.

Linebacker Deion Jones (illness) returned to practice Thursday. Defensive tackle Tyeler Davison has a non-COVID-19 related illness and was back at practice Friday.

Returner Avery Williams (groin injury) was limited at practice Thursday.

