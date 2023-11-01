Falcons’ injury report: Wide receiver Drake London out of practice Wednesday

The Falcons are holding out hope that London, who has 37 catches for 438 yards and touchdowns, can recover in time to play when the Falcons (4-4) face the Vikings (4-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Safety DeMarcco Hellams also will miss practice with an undisclosed injury.

“They have a chance (of playing against the Vikings),” Smith said of London and Hellams. “We just have to see how the next couple of days go. Then a couple of guys, who take the normal work inside today, that will be Calais (Campbell) and David Onyemata.”

London left the game Sunday with a groin injury after he stretched out and made a nice catch for a 21-yard gain with 4:07 left in the third quarter. He finished with five catches for 55 yards and did not return.

London played 37 of 68 snaps (54%) against the Titans.

Also, the Falcons placed defensive tackles Grady Jarrett (knee) and LaCale London (knee) on injured reserve. Jarrett is out for the season. London is on short-term injured reserve and could return this season.

In addition to trading for defensive tackle Kentavius Street on Monday, the Falcons signed defensive tackle Travis Bell off the Bears’ practice squad.

Bell, who was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round (218th overall) of the 2023 NFL draft, played at Kennesaw State. Bell, who’s 6-foot and 310 pounds, was the first player ever drafted from Kennesaw State.

