Falcons’ injury report: Onyemata, McGary and Street miss practice Thursday

FLOWERY BRANCH — Defensive tackles David Onyemata and Kentavius Street and offensive tackle Kaleb McGary – all starters – did not practice Thursday, according to the Falcons’ official injury report.

Onyemata (ankle) and McGary (right knee) did not play Sunday against the Bucs. Street sustained a pectoral injury in the game. Onyemata may have suffered a setback after he was limited in practice Wednesday.

Linebacker Nate Landman (left knee), left tackle Jake Matthews (knee), right guard Chris Lindstrom (ankle) and center Drew Dalman (ankle) all were limited in practice.