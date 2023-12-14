Falcons’ injury report: Onyemata, McGary and Street miss practice Thursday

Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (17) tackles Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) with Falcons defensive tackle David Onyemata (90) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Falcons and the Saints in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (Bob Andres for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

Combined ShapeCaption
Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (17) tackles Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) with Falcons defensive tackle David Onyemata (90) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Falcons and the Saints in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (Bob Andres for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

Atlanta Falcons
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Defensive tackles David Onyemata and Kentavius Street and offensive tackle Kaleb McGary – all starters – did not practice Thursday, according to the Falcons’ official injury report.

Onyemata (ankle) and McGary (right knee) did not play Sunday against the Bucs. Street sustained a pectoral injury in the game. Onyemata may have suffered a setback after he was limited in practice Wednesday.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Linebacker Nate Landman (left knee), left tackle Jake Matthews (knee), right guard Chris Lindstrom (ankle) and center Drew Dalman (ankle) all were limited in practice.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah (ankle) and defensive tackle LaCale London (knee) fully participated in practice.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top