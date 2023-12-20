BreakingNews
Falcons injury report: McGary, Onyemata to miss practice Wednesday

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) is stopped short of a first down by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (55), defensive tackle Kentavius Street (75) and defensive tackle David Onyemata (90) during the first half of an NFL football game In Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 between the Atlanta Falcons and the Minnesota Vikings. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

Atlanta Falcons
By
3 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary (right knee injury) and defensive tackle David Onyemata (ankle) will not practice Wednesday, according to coach Arthur Smith.

The players have missed the past two games.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Also, two veterans, running back Cordarrelle Patterson and defensive end Calais Campbell, will receive rest days.

Right guard Chris Lindstrom (ankle) and center Drew Dalman (ankle) will return to practice. Both players did not play in the 9-7 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

