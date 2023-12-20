Falcons injury report: McGary, Onyemata to miss practice Wednesday

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary (right knee injury) and defensive tackle David Onyemata (ankle) will not practice Wednesday, according to coach Arthur Smith.
The players have missed the past two games.
Also, two veterans, running back Cordarrelle Patterson and defensive end Calais Campbell, will receive rest days.
Right guard Chris Lindstrom (ankle) and center Drew Dalman (ankle) will return to practice. Both players did not play in the 9-7 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author