Falcons’ injury report: Marlon Davidson placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

081520 Flowery Branch: Atlanta Falcons rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson makes a point during training camp on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com
caption arrowCaption
081520 Flowery Branch: Atlanta Falcons rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson makes a point during training camp on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Flowery Branch. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Returner Avery Williams (groin injury) was limited

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, who was inactive for the game Sunday against the 49ers, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

Davidson got sick Saturday night with a non-COVID-19 related illness.

Per NFL protocols, a fully vaccinated individual can be released from quarantine provided they are asymptomatic for at least 24 hours and test negative twice.

Linebacker Deion Jones (illness) returned to practice Thursday. Defensive tackle Tyeler Davison has a non-COVID-19 related illness and did not practice for a second day.

Returner Avery Williams (groin injury) was limited at practice. Running back Cordarelle Patterson and tight end Lee Smith had veteran rest days and did not practice.

Starting right guard Chris Lindstrom, who missed practice Wednesday to attend to personal matters, returned to practice Thursday.

