FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle) and cornerback Mike Hughes (hand) will be questionable for Sunday’s game at the Jets, coach Arthur Smith said Friday.

Hollins has missed the past two games. Hughes was injured Sunday against the Saints.

Linebacker Nate Landman (thigh), who missed practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday, will play. He’s the third-leading tackler on the team with 73.