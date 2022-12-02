Falcons injury report: Linebacker Arnold Ebiketie questionable for Sunday

Linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (forearm), defensive lineman Jalen Dalton (toe) and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) were ruled as questionable for the Falcons’ home game against the Steelers at 1 p.m. Sunday, according to coach Arthur Smith after Friday’s practice.
“Whether they can function for another game and get through the setbacks – all of those things we’re taking into account,” Smith said.
Ebiketie has practiced all week, while Dalton returned to practice Wednesday – both in limited fashion. Edoga has not practiced since Thursday.
If Edoga were to miss Sunday’s game, it would add to the Falcons’ struggles at left guard this season. The Falcons already have had four different starters at the position in 2022.
Elijah Wilkinson, who has started seven games this season, could be activated from injured reserve as early as tomorrow, according to Smith. He suffered a knee injury in Week 8 against the Panthers. Wilkinson was at Friday’s practice.
“It was planned to crank him up and give him a day to come back,” Smith said.
Another option at left guard going forward could come from Jalen Mayfield, who was designated to return from injured reserve in mid-November. His 21-day period for activation is set to run out Wednesday.
Smith also implied that defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham has a chance of returning this season following his procedure. The team will have a “clear picture” after the bye week following the Steelers game.
The Steelers are banged up in their own regard, with the status of several starters unknown headed into Friday.
Running back Najee Harris (oblique), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe) did not practice Thursday.
2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year outside linebacker T.J. Watt (ribs), inside linebacker Myles Jack (knee) and backup running back Benny Snell (Knee) were all limited in practice Thursday.
Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (ribs), center Mason Cole (foot) and backup running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring) were all full participants in Thursday’s practice.
