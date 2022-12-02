Falcons injury report: Linebacker Arnold Ebiketie questionable for Sunday

“It was planned to crank him up and give him a day to come back,” Smith said.

Another option at left guard going forward could come from Jalen Mayfield, who was designated to return from injured reserve in mid-November. His 21-day period for activation is set to run out Wednesday.

Smith also implied that defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham has a chance of returning this season following his procedure. The team will have a “clear picture” after the bye week following the Steelers game.

The Steelers are banged up in their own regard, with the status of several starters unknown headed into Friday.

Running back Najee Harris (oblique), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe) did not practice Thursday.

2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year outside linebacker T.J. Watt (ribs), inside linebacker Myles Jack (knee) and backup running back Benny Snell (Knee) were all limited in practice Thursday.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (ribs), center Mason Cole (foot) and backup running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring) were all full participants in Thursday’s practice.