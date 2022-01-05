Hamburger icon
Falcons injury report: Kyle Pitts not at open practice

A close up, detail view of the Crucial Catch decal on the helmet of Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) against the New York Jets Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. (Steve Luciano/AP)
caption arrowCaption
A close up, detail view of the Crucial Catch decal on the helmet of Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) against the New York Jets Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. (Steve Luciano/AP)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons rookie tight end Kyle PItts, who suffered a hamstring injury against the Bills on Sunday, did not participate during the open portion of practice Wednesday.

Cornerback Fabian Moreau (foot) and wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (foot) were back at practice. Moreau didn’t play against the Bills, and Sharpe was injured against San Francisco on Dec. 19 and missed the past two games.

“We haven’t ruled anybody out,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “We’ll be smart. We’ll get some of those guys back to practice. Nobody we’d rule out today.”

The Falcons (7-9) are set to face the Saints (8-8) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Smith had six players return from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

“Obviously, monitor them as they get back into practice as we implement the game plan, get through the week,” Smith said. “We’ll make the decision for the best 48 on Sunday. Excited to have those guys back. We’ll see how it goes through the week. Everybody is at different spots. It’s never one size fits all.”

The Falcons now have three players on the list after a recent outbreak pushed the number to 13 at one point.

Tight end Hayden Hurst, safety Jaylinn Hawkins, practice-squad guard Willie Beavers, outside linebacker James Vaughters and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson and Sharpe were activated from the list.

Offensive tackle Jason Spriggs, defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard and inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge remain on the list.

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

