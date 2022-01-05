Falcons injury report: Kyle Pitts not at open practice

“Obviously, monitor them as they get back into practice as we implement the game plan, get through the week,” Smith said. “We’ll make the decision for the best 48 on Sunday. Excited to have those guys back. We’ll see how it goes through the week. Everybody is at different spots. It’s never one size fits all.”

The Falcons now have three players on the list after a recent outbreak pushed the number to 13 at one point.

Tight end Hayden Hurst, safety Jaylinn Hawkins, practice-squad guard Willie Beavers, outside linebacker James Vaughters and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson and Sharpe were activated from the list.

Offensive tackle Jason Spriggs, defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard and inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge remain on the list.

