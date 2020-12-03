Falcons’ injury report: Julio Jones held out of practice

Falcons seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones was held out of practice on Thursday.
Jones, who has been battling a bulky left hamstring all season, was limited in practice on Wednesday.
Jones was in and out of the Saints’ game on Nov. 22 and did not play last week against the Raiders.
Running back Todd Gurley (knee) , cornerback Kendall Sheffield (illness), center Alex Mack (rest day), guard James Carpenter (groin) and tight end Hayden Hurst (ankle also did not practice.
Wide receiver Calvin Ridley (foot/ankle) and defensive end Dante Fowler (hamstring) were limited.
Here’s the full injury report:
Thursday, Dec. 3
Full Participation
- #7 K Younghoe Koo (right quad)
- #40 FB Keith Smith (knee)
Limited Participation
- #18 WR Calvin Ridley (foot/ankle)
- #56 DE Dante Fowler Jr. (hamstring)
Did Not Participate
- #11 WR Julio Jones (hamstring)
- #20 CB Kendall Sheffield (illness)
- #21 RB Todd Gurley (knee)
- #51 C Alex Mack (not injury related – rest)
- #77 G James Carpenter (groin)
- #81 TE Hayden Hurst (ankle)
Don’t see #Falcons RB Todd Gurley with the RBs. Could just be his rest day after he was limited yesterday with a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/eNAk5qAs9M— D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) December 3, 2020
Falcons’ next four games
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27
