Falcons’ injury report: Jeff Okudah to get more snaps; Patterson questionable

Atlanta Falcons
By
47 minutes ago
LONDON — The Falcons plan to increase the playing time for cornerback Jeff Okudah when they face the Jaguars at 9:30 a.m. EDT Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

Okudah returned to action Sunday against the Lions and played 11 defensive snaps. He sustained an ankle/foot injury Aug. 4 and missed the rest of training camp and the first two games of the season.

He was working with the first-team defense Friday during seven-on-seven drills. Cornerback Tre Flowers started the first three games at right cornerback opposite A.J. Terrell.

“Hopefully it’s a little bit more (playing time),” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Friday after practice. “You’re out for a month, and you’re coming back. It’s hard to go from zero to 100. Obviously, that will increase. How much will depend on how he’s doing and how the game is going. But yeah, that is certainly the intent.”

The Jaguars have dangerous receivers in Christian Kirk and former Falcon Calvin Ridley. The also have tight end Evan Engram, a former Hillgrove High and Ole Miss standout.

Also, running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, who hasn’t played this season because of a thigh injury, was limited in practice and listed as questionable for the game.

“We’ll see what it looks like on Sunday,” Smith said.

Wide receiver Josh Ali (ankle) was declared out and did not make the trip.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

