Falcons injury report: Heinicke misses practice, two key defenders return

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who suffered a hamstring injury against the Cardinals on Nov. 12, did not practice Monday when the team returned to workouts following its bye week.

“On top of that, Taylor won’t practice (starting) this week,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “We have to assess that throughout the week and see what his role may be on Sunday. We’ll just have to monitor that as it goes.”

Other notes: