Falcons injury report: Heinicke misses practice, two key defenders return

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who suffered a hamstring injury against the Cardinals on Nov. 12, did not practice Monday when the team returned to workouts following its bye week.
“On top of that, Taylor won’t practice (starting) this week,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “We have to assess that throughout the week and see what his role may be on Sunday. We’ll just have to monitor that as it goes.”
Other notes:
- Defensive tackle David Onyemata (ankle) and cornerback Dee Alford (ankle), both held out of the loss to Arizona, returned to practice.
- Wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle) did not practice.
- Tight end Kyle Pitts, running back Cordarrelle Patterson were not present during open portion of practice.
- Tight end Parker Hesse was activated to the 16-man practice squad from the practice squad/injured list.
- Running back Jacob Saylors placed on the practice squad/injured list.
Defensive tackle David Onyemata (ankle) and cornerback Dee Alford (ankle), who were held out of the Arizona game, both returned to practice.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author
Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office
Credit: Melissa Ruggieri/AJC