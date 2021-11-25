ajc logo
Falcons injury report: Hawkins fully participates, Patterson limited

Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) reacts after intercepting a pass in the end zone intended for Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe during the first half Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)
Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32) reacts after intercepting a pass in the end zone intended for Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe during the first half Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (ankle) fully participated and running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) was limited at the Falcons’ Thanksgiving Day practice Thursday.

Both did not play in the previous game, Nov. 18 against the Patriots.

Also, cornerback Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) and defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard (ankle) did not practice.

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Next four games

Falcons at Jacksonville, 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28

Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5

Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12

Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19

D. Orlando Ledbetter
