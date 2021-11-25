Falcons injury report: Hawkins fully participates, Patterson limited

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins (ankle) fully participated and running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) was limited at the Falcons’ Thanksgiving Day practice Thursday.
Both did not play in the previous game, Nov. 18 against the Patriots.
Also, cornerback Kendall Sheffield (hamstring) and defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard (ankle) did not practice.
Bye Week
Next four games
Falcons at Jacksonville, 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28
Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5
Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12
Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19
