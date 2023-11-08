Falcons’ injury report: Drake London to return to practice

Exclusive
FLOWERY BRANCH — Wide receiver Drake London, the Falcons’ leading pass receiver, is set to return to practice Wednesday from a groin injury, coach Arthur Smith said.

London sustained the injury in the 28-23 loss to Titans on Oct. 29. He did not play in the 31-28 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

“Drake will be positive,” Smith said Wednesday. “We’ll work him back in to practice today. There will be a couple guys that we think are close working off to the side. (DeMarcco) Hellams, Mack (Hollins) and Dee (Alford), we’ll just have to see those guys do something by the end of the week. That’s positive with Drake. At least that’s trending in the right direction.”

Hellams has a hamstring injury. Hollins and Alford sustained ankle injuries in the loss to the Vikings.

Also, running back Keith Smith is in the final stages of the NFL’s concussion protocol and is on track to return for the game Sunday against the Cardinals.

London has 37 catches for 438 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

