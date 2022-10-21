ajc logo
Falcons’ injury report: Dee Alford, Jared Bernhardt ruled out of Sunday’s game

Atlanta Falcons
47 minutes ago

Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring) and wide receiver Jared Bernhardt (groin), who did not practice this week, were ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Bengals, per the team’s official injury report Friday.

Cornerback A.J. Terrell (thigh), inside linebacker Mykal Walker (groin), outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji (shoulder), cornerback Isaiah Oliver (shoulder) and defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham (knee) will be available to play Sunday, as they did not receive a game designation.

The Falcons and Bengals will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

