Falcons’ injury report: Dee Alford, Jared Bernhardt ruled out of Sunday’s game

Cornerback A.J. Terrell (thigh), inside linebacker Mykal Walker (groin), outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji (shoulder), cornerback Isaiah Oliver (shoulder) and defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham (knee) will be available to play Sunday, as they did not receive a game designation.

The Falcons and Bengals will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at Paycor Stadium.