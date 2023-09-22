Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson, Bud Dupree back at practice

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) and outside linebacker Bud Dupree (illness) were back at practice Friday.

Both missed Thursday’s practice.

Also, linebacker Troy Andersen (released from concussion protocol) and cornerback Jeff Okudah (ankle/foot) were at practice and should be available for the game Sunday against the Lions.

Okudah and Patterson will be listed as questionable for the game.

The Falcons (2-0) are set to face the Lions (1-1) at 1 p.m. at Ford Field in Detroit.

#Falcons WR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) back at practice after missing a day. pic.twitter.com/fU0jFG6SaP — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) September 22, 2023

