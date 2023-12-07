Falcons injury report: A.J. Terrell remains in concussion protocol

FLOWERY BRANCH — Four Falcons starters missed practice Thursday, according to the team’s official injury report.
Cornerback Jeff Okudah (ankle), linebacker Nate Landman (left knee), right tackle Kaleb McGary (right knee) and defensive tackle David Onyemata (ankle) did not practice.
Corner A.J. Terrell, was limited, but remains in the NFL concussion protocol. Center Drew Dalman (ankle) also was limited.
Wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle), cornerback Mike Hughes (hand) and defensive tackle LaCale London all fully participated in practice. Hollins has not played since the Minnesota game Nov. 5.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author