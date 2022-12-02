Falcons’ hot seat Sunday: Keeping Heyward, Highsmith out of the backfield

The Falcons have allowed only 17 sacks this season, which is a reflection of the job the line has done, combined with a focus on offense of running the ball. The Falcons allowed only one sack against the Commanders in Sunday’s 19-13 loss. It was impactful, though, coming in the fourth quarter with the team trying to rally.

Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone said it doesn’t seem to matter who plays for the Steelers, the defense has played mostly the same way, which he said is impressive.

“We are under the impression that they’ll have a plan on how they’re going to play the quarterback,” Ragone said. “We know they’re going to be well-coached. And we know that we’re gonna have to do our best to try to keep them off-balance. But we know that they have within their toolbox of defensive tactics. They have every pitch, and we have to be ready for it.”

