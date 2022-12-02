ajc logo
X

Falcons’ hot seat Sunday: Keeping Heyward, Highsmith out of the backfield

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

Pittsburgh’s defense may no longer be what it once was, but it’s still pretty good.

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and outside linebacker Alex Highsmith are reasons why.

Heyward, in his 12th season in the NFL, has four sacks this season to bring his career total to 72. Highsmith has 10 sacks to bring his career total to 18. The Steelers have 22 sacks and 40 tackles for loss.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

It will be imperative for Falcons center Drew Dalman and guards Colby Gossett and Chris Lindstrom to keep Heyward away from Mariota and from running backs Avery Williams, Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson, and for tackle Jake Matthews to keep Highsmith out of the backfield.

“I mean, they’ve got some good veteran players on that front,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Cam Heyward has had as good a career as anybody up there in a long list (of them) since (legendary coach) Chuck Noll got that thing going, and they’ve had some good defenders up there, and that’s a highest praise that I could probably give.”

The Falcons have allowed only 17 sacks this season, which is a reflection of the job the line has done, combined with a focus on offense of running the ball. The Falcons allowed only one sack against the Commanders in Sunday’s 19-13 loss. It was impactful, though, coming in the fourth quarter with the team trying to rally.

Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone said it doesn’t seem to matter who plays for the Steelers, the defense has played mostly the same way, which he said is impressive.

“We are under the impression that they’ll have a plan on how they’re going to play the quarterback,” Ragone said. “We know they’re going to be well-coached. And we know that we’re gonna have to do our best to try to keep them off-balance. But we know that they have within their toolbox of defensive tactics. They have every pitch, and we have to be ready for it.”

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

28 years later, Brent Key fills mentor George O’Leary’s job at Georgia Tech16h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Where the Braves’ payroll stands, what it could mean for rest of offseason
17h ago

Semifinals primer: Carrollton-Colquitt County, Cedartown-North Oconee headline round
20h ago

Credit: ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJ

We’re back: Atlanta to host another college football national championship
20h ago

Credit: ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJ

We’re back: Atlanta to host another college football national championship
20h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Hawks say John Collins, De’Andre Hunter will miss several games
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AJ Mast

Falcons’ X-factor: Who will stop Pittsburgh’s George Pickens, Kenny Pickett?
1h ago
Falcons to showcase charities with “My Cause My Cleats”
1h ago
Falcons focusing on what’s next in attempt to make playoffs
15h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Our bodies are a tattoo canvas? Years later, some crave an eraser
2h ago
Active school shooter hoaxes becoming a national trend
Early voting ends Friday in Georgia Senate runoff: Times and locations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top