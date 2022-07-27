Falcons have three open spots along offensive line

The Falcons are committed to taking as much time as they need to sort out the offensive line.

“I think you’d hope to get it sooner rather than later, but I’m not going to force it,” Smith said. “If the guys are neck and neck, you’ve got to let it play out.”

The competition should lead to some better depth.

“Certainly, you’ll like to have that chemistry, but just like it happens in the season, you are going to have to deal with injuries and guys that are flex guys that have to go play guard and swing back out to tackle, fine,” Smith said. “I’m not going to put a timeline on it.”

The Falcons also signed center/guard Jonotthan Harrison over the offseason after a tryout.

“He’s done it in real games,” Smith said. “He’s got every opportunity as well to compete for a job here.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles