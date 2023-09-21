BreakingNews
2020 census data: Here are breakdowns by race and ethnicity

Falcons have packages to get Jaylinn Hawkins on the field

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Falcons
By
16 minutes ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins, who was relegated to a backup role with the signing of Jessie Bates III, came on late Sunday to help secure the 25-24 win over the Packers.

Hawkins, who started 16 games last season, played five defensive snaps late in the game to help cover the deep passes.

“It’s always great (to play),” Hawkins told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Wednesday. “Whatever way I’m going to contribute, I’m going to go 100% for the squad. Always give my all. It was good being out there and being a part of it. We got the (win). That was the most important thing. We’ve got to keep it rolling.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Falcons assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray said the team has some packages for Hawkins that will get him on the field in certain situations. Hawkins, who played at California, was a fourth-round pick (134th overall) in 2020.

“It’s just that this game presented itself to say, ‘Hey look, it’s your time to come up now, so be ready,’” Gray said of Hawkins. “When it’s time for him to go out on the football field, he’s ready to go. That’s the thing. I know it’s when you’re a starter and then you’re not starting. The first thing you think about is, ‘Man, what are other people going to think?’ And it’s like look, embrace your role and be ready.”

Hawkins has been working on his packages in practice.

“He knows we have packages for him, and when it’s time for him to go out there and play, he goes and plays,” Gray said. “He does a good job. He does it in practice. We expect every guy to have that next-man-up mentality because if one guy goes down, the group is not going to wait on you. You better be ready to go.”

Hawkins has handled well the move to a reduced role.

“When you put the team first, it’s not hard,” Hawkins said. “When you think about team, and you’re selfless, it’s not hard to do things like that. I pay attention to the game like I am starting. My mind is, so I’m talking mental reps. I still treat it like I’m a starter, no matter what my position is.”

Hawkins tries to stay on top of things when he’s on the sidelines.

“I’m going to pay attention not only to help myself, but to help the dudes that are in there when they come back to the sidelines,” Hawkins said. “That’s the main thing. If you see something that they don’t see, you are the eyes for them. So, everybody eats. Everybody makes plays.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC SPECIAL SERIES
Hundreds of Ga. prison employees’ side hustle: Inmates’ criminal schemes4h ago

Police: Walmart employee fatally shoots ex-girlfriend, himself at Hiram store
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Herschel Walker’s Atlanta home hits the real estate market
5h ago

Credit: Karen Zitomer

AJC IN-DEPTH
Roswell’s $250K payment to consulting firm scrutinized
2h ago

Credit: Karen Zitomer

AJC IN-DEPTH
Roswell’s $250K payment to consulting firm scrutinized
2h ago

Credit: BARTOLOTTI MEDIA/ATLANTA FINE HOMES SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Elton John puts his Atlanta home up for sale at $4.995 million
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Nate Landman filled in admirably for Troy Andersen
22m ago
Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs were top two RBs taken in 2023 NFL draft
20h ago
Falcons’ Desmond Ridder on the passing attack
20h ago
Featured

Credit: Margaret Renwick

Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
6h ago
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
16h ago
North Georgia State Fair to open in Marietta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top