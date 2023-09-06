Falcons have a secret weapon to prepare for Bryce Young

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons are using all of their resources to prepare for the Carolina Panthers and rookie quarterback Bryce Young, who starred at Alabama.

The Falcons face the Panthers in the season opener at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Panthers traded two first-round picks, two second-round picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears to move up to the No. 1 draft pick to select Young.

The Falcons drafted Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams in the seventh round (224th overall) this year.

Falcons assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray said they’ll pick Hellams’ brain about his former teammate.

“Oh, of course, any time that you have a reference of a guy who’s actually been in the seats, been there listening to what they preach and what they’ve (been) telling him,” Gray said Wednesday. “He may not (have) been in the offensive meetings, but he understands what he’s about.”

The Falcons want to know details about how Young prepares.

“How he communicates,” Gray said. “What his whole demeanor is during practice. What about in a game? When they are behind? What about when they’re are ahead? That’s really the stuff that we want to know about as coaches.”

The coaches know that Young is talented.

“We can watch film and see that he can throw the ball,” Gray said. “He can throw the out (route). He can throw the go (route). But we can’t see what his demeanor (is).”

