Falcons had bye-week discussions about how to get the offense back on track

“Seems like we all had a great chance to recharge and kind of refill the tanks for this stretch run here of six games to try to earn the right to go play (a playoff game),” Cousins said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

Cousins completed his own self-scout of the offense. He looked at what the Falcons did well over the first 11 games.

“Then there’s also things you say, boy, I didn’t realize that was as effective as it was,” Cousins said. “So, let’s do that. Or things that maybe haven’t been as good, you say, ‘OK, we maybe need to emphasize that less.’”

Basically, keep running the plays that worked and throw out the ones that didn’t work. Also, there’s the matter of cleaning up their penalties.

Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson addressed not scoring a passing touchdown in the previous two games.

“Missed opportunities,” Robinson said. “We’re getting down there. Obviously, the Denver game (Nov. 17), we had those two penalties back-to-back (after we got) to the (1-yard line). Those were tough.”

Things went sideways as the Broncos built a 21-6 halftime lead.

“In the Saints game, same thing,” Robinson said. “Penalties down inside the 1-yard line, and then we have a third-and-goal situation down there that things could (have been) a little bit cleaner. So, (we) definitely want to make sure that we’re cleaning those things up. We’ve got to score points.”

The Falcons need the offense to get back on track.

“That’s the bottom line of the next six weeks (including) this next game, is we’ve got to punch the ball in whenever we get across the 50,” Robinson said. “Especially as we get closer to the red zone.”

Cousins believes the offense knows how to proceed.

“Here’s what we feel is our identity at the end of the day,” Cousins said. “You kind of have a sample size large enough. Well, large enough now to be able to truly size that up and objectively have it, rather than just kind of subjectively have an opinion on it.”

Falcons coach Raheem Morris said that they plan to use more of their play-action passing attack. They will need to establish the rushing attack more to make the play-action passes more effective.

“This scheme has been really good for us, or this hasn’t been as good for us, or this could be better for us,” Cousins said of the considerations. “Here’s why it hasn’t been as good, but we think if we can fix this.”

After putting his thoughts down on paper, Cousins met with Morris.

“Then he’s able to come in and absolutely attack whether there are issues, things we do well, things he wants to keep doing,” Morris said. “Get a state of the union from me, whatever the case may be. He’s awesome in those ways.”

Morris enjoys the relationship that he’s established with Cousins.

“He comes in regardless and you sit down and talk with him,” Morris said. “Whether it’s myself, Zac, (quarterback coach) T.J. (Yates). Sometimes it may include (general manager) Terry (Fontenot). Sometimes it may include ownership. He’ll do this with anybody because he’s that confident in his abilities, what he’s doing and his process. It’s become refreshing.”

Cousins is a copious note-taker.

“I don’t actually look at his notebook,” Morris said. “I don’t want to be disrespectful. I try to sit as far away from the notebook so that he knows I’m not cheating. I don’t want to cheat and get the answers to the test. I like it to be organic and really be conversational with him. Really, candid with my answers.

“I can give him everything that we’re thinking, how we are moving and what’s going on. How much better we can be and how we plan to do those things. I love to have those conversations with him.”

The Falcons could be at full-strength on offense Sunday with the return of center Drew Dalman (ankle).

“Would love to see him get back to full strength and be able to help us,” Cousins said.