Falcons’ Grady Jarrett’s 8th annual ‘Grady Gives Weekend’ set

For elementary, middle, and high school athletes will be taught life skills by emphasizing the importance of discipline, hard work, and dedication June 10 at Rockdale County High.

Registration is required for the combine and the life-skills sessions at www.gradyjarrett.com/events.

“Being able to share our blessings and to give back to the community is something that has always been a priority for me and my family,” Jarrett said in a press release. “Our annual Grady Jarrett Youth Football Camp has proven to have a great impact on the youth, which is why we decided to add our first Grady Jarrett Combine this year. We look forward to continuing to have a positive impact in our community and leading our youth through sports.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles