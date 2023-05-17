X

Falcons’ Grady Jarrett’s 8th annual ‘Grady Gives Weekend’ set

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago
Registration required for combine and life-skills camp

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is set to host his eighth annual “Grady Gives Weekend” from June 8-10 in Buford and in Rockdale County.

The golf tournament will be held to raise funds and support initiatives such as literacy awareness, anti-bullying, pediatric cancer research and young adults finding their purpose in life.

Grady Jarrett’s 8th Annual Celebrity TopGolf Tournament will be held from 6-9 p.m. June 8 at Top Golf Buford.

A football combine for high school students will be held June 9 at Rockdale County High School. The performance data and images will be given to each athlete to enhance their college applications and sports portfolios.

Jarrett was an underrecruited player, and this is his way of giving back.

For elementary, middle, and high school athletes will be taught life skills by emphasizing the importance of discipline, hard work, and dedication June 10 at Rockdale County High.

Registration is required for the combine and the life-skills sessions at www.gradyjarrett.com/events.

“Being able to share our blessings and to give back to the community is something that has always been a priority for me and my family,” Jarrett said in a press release. “Our annual Grady Jarrett Youth Football Camp has proven to have a great impact on the youth, which is why we decided to add our first Grady Jarrett Combine this year. We look forward to continuing to have a positive impact in our community and leading our youth through sports.”

