Falcons’ Grady Jarrett ready for more versatile role

Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) sign autographs for fans after the Falcons first open training camp at the Falcons Practice Facility, Friday, July 29, 2022, in Flowery Branch. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowler, is bracing for a more versatile role along the front.

“It will be multiple different looks that I’m excited about playing,” Jarrett said Wednesday.

Jarrett played defensive tackle and some nose tackle over his first six seasons in the NFL in former Falcons coach Dan Quinn’s 4-3 defense. Last season, he played some end in coordinator Dean Pees’ 3-4 alignment.

This season the Falcons plan to move Jarrett around more.

“I’ll definitely line up in some different spots, wherever they see fit,” Jarrett said. “The good thing about it is that I’m going to be prepared for wherever they put me. Whether I’m at zero (nose tackle), five (defensive end) or if I’m out there in the wide nine (outside linebacker). We’re going to get it done.”

Jarrett is open to the change.

“Naturally, I’ve spent most of my time at the three technique (defensive tackle) to a shade,” Jarrett said. “But these past couple of years have been good to me, and I’ve been able to grow comfortable playing outside.”

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

