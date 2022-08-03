Falcons’ Grady Jarrett ready for more versatile role

FLOWERY BRANCH – Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowler, is bracing for a more versatile role along the front.
“It will be multiple different looks that I’m excited about playing,” Jarrett said Wednesday.
Jarrett played defensive tackle and some nose tackle over his first six seasons in the NFL in former Falcons coach Dan Quinn’s 4-3 defense. Last season, he played some end in coordinator Dean Pees’ 3-4 alignment.
This season the Falcons plan to move Jarrett around more.
“I’ll definitely line up in some different spots, wherever they see fit,” Jarrett said. “The good thing about it is that I’m going to be prepared for wherever they put me. Whether I’m at zero (nose tackle), five (defensive end) or if I’m out there in the wide nine (outside linebacker). We’re going to get it done.”
Jarrett is open to the change.
“Naturally, I’ve spent most of my time at the three technique (defensive tackle) to a shade,” Jarrett said. “But these past couple of years have been good to me, and I’ve been able to grow comfortable playing outside.”
