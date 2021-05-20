Falcons’ Grady Jarrett has vision for team’s success

“He’s open to suggestions,” Jarrett said. “But also he explains why we do certain things. Why he asks certain things of us in different positions. So, just having that insight and coach being open enough to share that with you is good.”

Defensive line coach Gary Emanuel has been running the group’s virtual meetings. He and Jarrett have hit it off.

“It’s been fun,” Jarrett said. “He’s a trip. Funny guy. He’s definitely a straight (shooter).”

Emanuel has been clear about his expectations for Jarrett and the rest of the defensive linemen.

“You can’t do (anything) but respect (that),” Jarrett said. “I’m definitely excited to work with coach Emanuel.”

Jarrett was impressed that Emanuel coached former Falcons defensive line coach Bryant Young.

“So, he’s an O.G. (old gangster) in the game, and I can’t wait to learn from him,” Jarrett said.

Emanuel hopes to unleash Jarrett in the new scheme.

“Grady has proven that he’s a tremendous football player,” Emanuel said. “He does a lot of things really well. He has the ability to play against the run. He has the ability to play against the pass. ... Based on what I’ve seen on film, he’s a tremendous worker.”

The Falcons are hoping to extend Jarrett’s string of Pro Bowls to three.

“We expect some great things from Grady if he keeps progressing like he’s been doing,” Emanuel said. “Keep being a leader like he has been.’'

Jarrett, who was a fifth-round pick out of Clemson in 2015, is fine with his leadership role on the defense.

“I always want to grow and develop my skills as a leader and learn where I can be better,” Jarrett said. “First, be the example, by putting in the work day in and day out. Not asking anything of anybody that I’m not willing to do myself.”

Jarrett did the interview right after working out, and the sweat was dripping from his head. He’s taking part in the “voluntary” offseason program at the facilities, while other have elected to work at home.

“A lot of guys want to be back working with the team and stuff like that,” Jarrett said. “Some people ... it’s at a comfortable place. If a guy wants to stay home, they can stay home. If they want to come up here, they can come up here.”

Those staying at home will be scrutinized early in training camp.

“We just know when it’s camp time, everybody is expected to be in shape and just go to work,” Jarrett said. “It’s kind of is how it is. Take it how it comes. It really doesn’t matter how you feel about it.”

One of the at-home workers is outside linebacker Dante Fowler, who played at defensive end last season and had three sacks.

“I can’t speak for another man,” Jarrett said. “But me knowing Dante for years now, I know that he’s working to be the best that he can be. I know that he has a high expectation for himself.

“So, I know that he’s putting in work, and when it’s time to go to work, I trust him to be ready. He knows the expectations. Super glad to have him on the team. I can’t wait to … see what he can do in this new defense with everybody. That’s my boy.”

Jarrett has some goals for 2021 that will not supersede his team goals.

“Definitely to continue to grow as a player,” Jarrett said. “Get back to these playoffs. Chase the championship. Be a Pro Bowler. Be an All-Pro. I expect to have my best year this year and just continue to grow. That’s what I work for every day.”

Jarret has an idea of what a successful 2021 would look like for the Falcons.

“Real success would be coming up with that championship.” Jarrett said. “I just think having success in our division, super highly competitive division, and you know it’s time for us to make that step be competitive again. Gain our respect around the league. Me on a personal level, just continue to get better.”

