Falcons’ Foye Oluokun: ‘I don’t really know how free agency works’

On if he wants to test free agency: “Really that’s up to my agent. I remember earlier in the season, he said if I don’t get restructured in that pre-season — I’m not just going to take an offer. Just listen and everything, but if the Falcons and I can work it out, that’d be nice.”

On what he needs to see from a team to want to play there, whether it’s with the Falcons or elsewhere: “One for me, where I feel like I could be successful. I think you know, I don’t really know how free agency works in other people’s minds, but I don’t just want to go where they offer me money and I’m not going to be successful in the scheme. I want to go where I’m going to be successful and we can end up winning games. So at the end of the day, I’m still a football player and a competitor and then hopefully people respect me on that level to where I get the money and I’m playing in the right scheme.”

DL GRADY JARRETT

On the toughness of the Saints unit: “It was tough for the whole team today. We got the ball with some short fields; things were a little leaky, but there were some good plays out there and guys fighting hard, so I’m proud about that. It is not the finish that we wanted, but we have to build off what we did.”

On his plans for next year and where he thinks the defense can grow: “As I said early, everything in the league is year by year. I mean, we just played our last game, so there is a lot of stuff that has to go on between now and the next training camp across the league. I can’t really speak on what’s going to happen next year. I know anytime there’s an installation of a new defense, the more time they spend together, the better they get. There is no excuse. We just have to go out there and be able to execute what every coach calls and do it at a high level. At the end of the day, it’s a little too early to speak on what is going to happen next year. We still haven’t had our exit meetings so that time will tell.”

On how this season has taught him and the team how to win close games: “It’s something to grab on too. Winning close games is always important. The margin of victory in this league is always small. Each week anybody can get beat. So to be able to come out on top when it is a close game is definitely something to build off of and that we are proud of.”

On how the turnovers affect the flow of the game from a defensive perspective: “It’s from a whole team perspective, the offense and defense. Like I said earlier, we have to go out there and execute. Nobody wants to have a turnover. People don’t turn the ball over on purpose. It’s frustrating for the offense… its frustrating for the defense, but we have to go out there as a whole team and respond. You have to do what you have to do….You can’t cry over spilled milk. Whether you sit there and sulk in the middle of the game or not. That will not do anybody any good. At the end of the day, you still have a game to play. You want to pick up your guys and try and keep them motivated. You have to think if we go out there and make a big stop and they kick a short field. They know that we have their back. Turnovers affect the whole team, and like I said, nobody does it on purpose. You just have to be able to respond in those situations and that will help them to do better.”

TE HAYDEN HURST

On how the season went: “Not exactly what I dreamed of in April. All I can do is do the best with my opportunities whenever they come. I think I showed that this year in flashes, especially today. But all I have to do is control the controllable and all that other stuff that is out of my control. I just have to show up and play.”

On his feelings about going somewhere else: “I just want an opportunity wherever it is. Here or wherever. I know the type of player that I am, what I can bring to the table and bring to a team. All I ask for is opportunities.”

On coming back with the Atlanta Falcons next season: “That’s up to Arthur and Terry. All I can do is show up and make the most of my opportunities and I think that I showed that this year. I honestly have no idea.”

On what he learned this season: “It’s a business, I’ve learned that. All that I can control is what I put out on the field on Sundays. All the stuff whether my number gets called or doesn’t get called, I can control how I react to it and go out there and play for my teammates.”

WR RUSSELL GAGE

On looking back at the season: “For sure there are things I can improve on. Overall, I think I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished throughout the season. There were ups and downs, personal goals that I reached and some I didn’t reach. Overall, I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished. I wouldn’t say I’m satisfied, but I’m proud of what I accomplished, and I can’t wait for this offseason to build and get ready for the next season.”

On where he sees himself in the future: “I love Atlanta. I don’t know what the future holds for me, but this is a great organization, and I definitely would love to be a part of it. It’s always going to have a special place in my heart because they are the ones who gave me an opportunity.”

On if he feels like he’s made money in the last month: “Honestly I’m not sure. I’ve been around football, but this is my first time being a free agent so I honestly couldn’t tell you anything about the process. Couldn’t tell you about how coaches think or anything. We lost this game, that’s unfortunate. That’s kind of how my mind is set. I live in the most present situation, and I don’t think about anything but what’s going on. We’ll see moving forward what Atlanta wants to do and go from there.”

On testing free agency to see what is out there: “It’s good to have the option. My mom always says it’s good to have options and all of that. I love Atlanta, I love it here. In my mind, they have first priority as far as I’m concerned for me. If those guys start talking, I’m going to talk back. They have a special place in my heart here and I’m hoping the same on their end. It’s how I look at it.”

On going “airborne”: “I didn’t do that on purpose. I’m glad it was successful this time. For me, it’s like a spin move. People spin move and they don’t really plan for it, it just kind of happens. That’s how it happens for me. I’m not saying it’s the best move, but it’s just something that kind of happened. He was coming down kind of fast and I just jumped. Those guys did a great job at blocking the other player. I think he was supposed to be free, and it worked out.”

