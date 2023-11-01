Falcons forced to make moves at defensive tackle

By
1 hour ago
FLOWERY BRANCH — With defensive tackles Grady Jarrett and LaCale London going on injured reserve, the Falcons had to make some moves at the position.

After trading for defensive tackle Kentavius Street on Monday, the Falcons signed defensive tackle Travis Bell off the Bears’ practice squad Wednesday.

Jarrett and London sustained knee injuries Sunday in the 28-23 loss to the Titans. Jarrett did not return to the game, but London returned. Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowler, is set to miss the remainder of the season, while London was placed on short-term injured reserve.

London took most of Jarrett’s defensive snaps against the Titans.

With both of those players unavailable, there is a massive hole on the team’s depth chart next to tackle David Onyemata.

The Falcons are hoping that Street can get ready to play Sunday against the Vikings.

“We’ve consistently, we’ve moved some guys around,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Again, depending on the (game) plan, we’re getting Kentavius up to speed. He has some familiarity. He’s played for Ryan before (at New Orleans and N.C. State).”

Smith, who went to North Carolina, took a shot at the Wolfpack.

“That’s unfortunate that he went to N.C. State, but there have been some good players and coaches that we have on the staff from there,” Smith said. “But in all seriousness, there is some familiarity with the player and with Kentavious.”

Replacing Jarrett will be difficult. London had been a big part of the backup rotation over the past three games and had earned a promotion from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

“There’s always an adjustment,” Smith said of Street. “He was up in Philly, a little bit of a different scheme. Tracy Rocker was his (position) coach. ... I worked with Rock in Tennessee. We just have got to get him up to speed. But he’s a veteran. Those guys can adapt quick.”

Ta’Quon Graham started nine games last season before he sustained a season-ending knee injury. Albert Huggins and Timmy Horne also have played as backup tackles.

“TQ has kind of been getting back into form,” Smith said. “With Huggins and Timmy, we’ve got a lot of guys who have played.”

Bell, who’s 6-foot, 310 pounds, played in 54 games at Kennesaw State, recording 124 total tackles (68 solo), 24.5 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks, three passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble over five seasons (2018-22).

This year, he became became the first player ever drafted out of Kennesaw State.

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003.

