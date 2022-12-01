Falcons focusing on what’s next in attempt to make playoffs

Some players are sharpening their focus even more.

“When it comes to practice, I’m worried about one rep,” kicker Younghoe Koo said. “Same thing on game day, just got to worry about that one rep, and then the same thing again, and then we’ll look back at it and just see what happened afterwards.”

Quarterback Marcus Mariota said that staying focused, while appreciating that the team is playing meaningful games, also is important. He said he frequently speaks with the team’s less-experienced players about the need to give everything they have in each rep in practice as well as the games.

He said understanding the big picture -- making the playoffs -- is how to balance playing urgently with being able to keep a focus on what’s the next thing that needs doing.

“I think Arthur does a great job of helping us understand where we’re at,” Mariota said. “And then from there, in order to achieve what you want to achieve, you’ve got to be focused on the present and taking care of your play and doing your job one job at a time.”

Even if the record doesn’t reflect progress, the Falcons seem to be doing mostly a good job. Smith said he thinks the team is executing much better. He said they don’t commit a lot of penalties (they have committed the fewest in the NFL). They don’t commit a lot of mental errors. They don’t beat themselves.

They just need to put four quarters together, and do it again, and again, and again.

“Does that make you feel better, that you’re 5-7, no, but we have a chance, and these guys no matter what’s happened, grind it out, and it’s going to pay off, and it has paid off,” Smith said. “Some of these young guys, they know what it’s like to be in pressure, and that’s the world that we live in. I’ve used this reference before, and where we are right now, we’ll play in the mud, and we’re going to fight you and do everything that we can to make sure that we can have a shot to win the game.”

