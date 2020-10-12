Falcons fire special teams coach Kotwica

Ulbrich served as the Falcons linebackers coach from 2015-2019 before taking on the role of assistant head coach/linebackers at the start of the 2020 season.

Parmalee is in his third season with the Falcons. He was hired in 2018 as running backs coach and spent the 2019 season as assistant special teams coach/offensive assistant before moving back to running backs coach in 2020.

Harriger is in his second season with the Falcons, his first as the game management coordinator after spending the 2019 season as an offensive assistant. He spent the five previous years with the Seattle Seahawks, where he worked with the quarterbacks.

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18

Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

