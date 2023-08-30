BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: President Biden discusses response to Hurricane Idalia, Maui recovery

Falcons fill out most of their 16-member practice squad

Credit: Jason Getz/For the AJC

Credit: Jason Getz/For the AJC

Atlanta Falcons
By
21 minutes ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH — Tight end Parker Hesse cleared waivers and was re-signed to the Falcons practice squad Wednesday.

It was a strategic move by the Falcons front office, which projected that second-year tight end John FitzPatrick might not clear waivers, so the Falcons kept him on the 53-man roster and released Hesse, who played in all 17 games and made seven starts last season.

FitzPatrick, who’s 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds, is a promising tight end prospect. He played at Marist and Georgia.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

In addition to Hesse the Falcons signed the following players to the practice squad: defensive backs Micah Abernathy and Natrone Brooks, offensive linemen Justin Shaffer, Tyler Vrabel and Barry Wesley, defensive linemen Timmy Horne and LaCale London, running back Godwin Igwebuike, wide receivers Zay Malone and Mathew Sexton, linebacker Andre Smith, tight end Tucker Fisk and outside linebacker Kemoko Turay.

The Falcons have two open spots on the practice squad.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Idalia is hitting Georgia 3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

BREAKING: Judge rules for Fulton election workers in Giuliani defamation lawsuit
15m ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach deal on final Vogtle cost to customers
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Wellstar, state regents finalize Augusta University Health takeover
5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Wellstar, state regents finalize Augusta University Health takeover
5h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Big parking changes coming to the Atlanta airport. What that’ll mean
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz/For the AJC

Falcons add veteran offensive tackle Isaiah Prince
1h ago
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Will massive roster overhaul carry Falcons to playoffs?
11h ago
AJC’s projected depth chart of Falcons’ 53-man roster
21h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Hurricane Idalia tracker and updates
How to follow Hurricane Idalia updates for Georgia from the AJC
16h ago
FAQ about the AJC’s poll of Republican voters
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top