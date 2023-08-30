Falcons fill out most of their 16-member practice squad

FLOWERY BRANCH — Tight end Parker Hesse cleared waivers and was re-signed to the Falcons practice squad Wednesday.

It was a strategic move by the Falcons front office, which projected that second-year tight end John FitzPatrick might not clear waivers, so the Falcons kept him on the 53-man roster and released Hesse, who played in all 17 games and made seven starts last season.

FitzPatrick, who’s 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds, is a promising tight end prospect. He played at Marist and Georgia.

In addition to Hesse the Falcons signed the following players to the practice squad: defensive backs Micah Abernathy and Natrone Brooks, offensive linemen Justin Shaffer, Tyler Vrabel and Barry Wesley, defensive linemen Timmy Horne and LaCale London, running back Godwin Igwebuike, wide receivers Zay Malone and Mathew Sexton, linebacker Andre Smith, tight end Tucker Fisk and outside linebacker Kemoko Turay.

The Falcons have two open spots on the practice squad.

The Bow Tie Chronicles