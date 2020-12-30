Falcons expect to have Mack for Bucs’ game

“Today (he’ll) practice on a limited basis,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said. “We’ll get him out there. Obviously, he has to go through all of his protocols and all of that stuff in timely fashion. He’ll be ready to play if he’s available….I do expect him to play.”

The Falcons (4-11) play the Buccaneers (10-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Due to inclement weather, the practice was moved indoors. Due to COVID-19 protocols there is no media access when practice is moved to the indoor facility.