Falcons expect to have Mack for Bucs’ game

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack (51) stretches before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. Mack is one of 32 players nominated for the seventh annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the NFL announced Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Atlanta Falcons | 45 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons center Alex Mack, who’s been in the league’s concussion protocol, is set to return to practice on Wednesday.

“Today (he’ll) practice on a limited basis,” Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said. “We’ll get him out there. Obviously, he has to go through all of his protocols and all of that stuff in timely fashion. He’ll be ready to play if he’s available….I do expect him to play.”

The Falcons (4-11) play the Buccaneers (10-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Due to inclement weather, the practice was moved indoors. Due to COVID-19 protocols there is no media access when practice is moved to the indoor facility.

Rookie Matt Hennessy, a third round pick from Temple, started for Mack against the Chiefs last week. He played all 68 snaps in his first NFL start.

“For Hennessy, that was a great learning experience for him to get out there and get some action for the first time,” Morris said.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston)

4. Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

