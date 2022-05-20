Falcons’ exhibition schedule, joint practices set

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons’ exhibition schedule was finalized with the announcement Friday of the date and time of their first game, against the Detroit Lions.
The Falcons will open the exhibition season at the Lions at 6 p.m. Aug. 12. The game will be televised on NFL Network outside of the local markets and on Fox 5 in Atlanta.
The Falcons also will hold joint practices with the Jets and the Jaguars before their second and third exhibition games. The Falcons will face the Jets at 8 p.m. Aug. 22 at MetLife Stadium. The Falcons also will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at 3 p.m. Aug. 27 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Falcons are scheduled to kick off the regular season against the Saints at 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
