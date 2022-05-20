Falcons’ exhibition schedule, joint practices set

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Falcons will open the exhibition season at the Lions at 6 p.m. Aug. 12. The game will be televised on NFL Network outside of the local markets and on Fox 5 in Atlanta.

The Falcons also will hold joint practices with the Jets and the Jaguars before their second and third exhibition games. The Falcons will face the Jets at 8 p.m. Aug. 22 at MetLife Stadium. The Falcons also will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at 3 p.m. Aug. 27 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.